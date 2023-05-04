Shaquil Barrett’s Wife Breaks Silence After Toddler’s Drowning Accident

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett continues to quietly mourn the recent drowning death of his two-year-old daughter Arrayah. However, his wife Jordanna Barrett, has broken her silence in a statement issued on behalf of the Barrett family.

“Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers,” the grieving mother of four wrote via Instagram on Wednesday (May 3). “Our world will never be the same.”

She continued, “Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much, my baby. I am so, so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada.”

“We love you forever and ever and always. I can’t wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I wish we had more time. I love you.”

Arrayah, who just turned two on April 19, reportedly died after drowning in a pool at the couple’s Tampa Bay residence on Sunday morning (April 30). Per PEOPLE via the Tampa Bay Police Department, the toddler was brought to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead after exhausting all lifesaving measures.

Since then, Jordanna has shared a link to Arrayah’s online obituary with her social media followers where she describes her baby girl’s as, “a sparkle in her eyes” with an “endearing nature [that] was so kind and magnetic.”

Per Dignity Memorial’s website, a private funeral service will be held on Friday (May 5) for Arrayah as the Barrett’s also asks for donations. The online notice asks all in attendance to “honor Arrayah’s memory by wearing bright colors.”

The Buccaneers released an official statement on the same day of the tragic accident and sent their condolences to Shaquil and family.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all the members of the Buccaneers family,” the statement reads via twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Members of the team, peers of The Barrett’s also sent their grievances, including retired Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. “The Brady’s love you,” the seven-time Super Bowl Champ wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story.