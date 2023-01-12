Shaquille O’Neal’s New Haircut Gets Him Compared To Stephen A. Smith

Shaquille O’Neal is a known jokester who’s not afraid to laugh at himself. The 50-year-old further proved this when he debuted a new haircut this week, giving his NBA On TNT co-workers plenty of ammunition to clown the retired NBA star.

"That boy looking good ain't he" ?@Shaq shows off his haircut ?? pic.twitter.com/2HasCpAqk7 — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 11, 2023

Shaq’s new hairdo, reportedly inspired by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, features a low-cut caesar and receding hairline. “I’ve been told though that our Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal, is not available, but instead, Stephen A. Shaq is on the line,” NBA TV host Kristen Ledlow said when the four-time NBA Champion stopped by their Tuesday (Jan. 10) broadcast.

The former MVP, unphased, told the producers “Zoom in, that boy looking good ain’t he” while laughing as he entered the set.

The NBA On TNT crew had some jokes for him as well. Adam Lefkoe joined the fun, saying “To my right, a four-time champion, Stephen A. Shaq. You know, we had plans but when that hairline walks (in) it’s something we gotta discuss.”

Candace Parker took things a step further, questioning if his new hairline was crooked. The camera crew zoomed in and Diesel confirmed that his hairline was indeed lopsided. Despite the laughter, he made sure to pay his respect to his muse. “Shout out to my main man, Stephen A,” the Los Angeles Lakers legend said.

This isn’t the only change in the NBA legend’s life, as he told Entertainment Tonight back in December how he lost 40 pounds. “I got a couple people involved—It’s all about eating right. A friend of mine called me and said, ‘You’re fat,’ and she gave me this guy’s name, and he did some blood work.”

Shaq doesn’t plan to stop at 40 either, saying he wants to drop 20 more pounds. “Imma get real chiseled up and do an underwear ad with my sons. I want to be known as the Black Mark Wahlberg.” He joked how he didn’t want the “Charles Barkley retirement body” months prior.