Shaquille O’Neal Tells Ja Morant “You’re Not A Rapper” After Suspension For Flashing Gun

Ja Morant’s recent suspension for flashing a gun on Instagram has had many former NBA players speaking out to offer support, advice, or critique. Shaquille O’Neal has now given the 23-year-old a stern warning, reminding him of his current role and how easily it can be taken away when one loses sight of it.

“It was a bad choice. It was a bad decision,” Diesel said on Tuesday evening (March 7) during NBA On TNT. “We have to stop putting ourself in positions to where they can take away what we’ve worked so hard to get to. You should always believe in a higher power.” The four-time NBA champion then referenced himself and how he maneuvered certain situations with the future in mind. “I’ve always had the ability to stop time and say ‘If I do this, what’s going to [be] the outcome?’”

Ultimately, he reaffirmed that the Memphis Grizzlies point guard must take full responsibility and acknowledge where he erred. “It’s no excuse for what he did. But remember, he pressed the button on his phone. He went live. [If] you don’t go live then nobody knows he has a weapon. […] You got to have enough common sense to know that wasn’t going to go the way you wanted it to go. You’re not a rapper, you’re an NBA player.”

"We have to stop putting ourselves in positions to where they can take away what we've worked so hard to get."@SHAQ shares his thoughts on Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/9W2avSZ2nh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 8, 2023

Ja Morant will remain away from Grizzlies for at least the next four games, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2023

Just in: Glendale, Colorado police has closed its investigation into Grizzlies star Ja Morant with no charge or crime: “There was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime.” Full release: pic.twitter.com/Ng0uYdoLpp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 8, 2023

Ja Morant was suspended on Saturday (March 4) after a clip of him flashing a gun on Instagram while at a club in the Denver area surfaced online. The Memphis Grizzlies Communications department initially reported that he would be away from the team for “at least two games.” ESPN NBA Senior Insider Adrian Wojnarowski added on Wednesday (March 8) that the 2020 Rookie Of The Year would be away for “at least the next four games” via communication from the Grizzlies organization.

While Ja is facing disciplinary action from his team, he is in the clear when it comes to the Glendale, Colo. police department. “There was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday (March 8) via a press release from the Glendale police department.