Shaquille O’Neal Unveils Recent Weight Loss

These days, Shaquille O’Neal is sporting a new look. The retired NBA legend has shed 40 pounds and is looking to lose more weight before he turns 51 in March.

O’Neal spoke with Entertainment Tonight on Monday (Dec. 26) about what prompted his weight loss and how exactly he got it done. “I got a couple people involved—It’s all about eating right. A friend of mine called me and said, ‘You’re fat,’ and she gave me this guy’s name, and he did some blood work,” reflected the now sports analyst, 50.

“I didn’t know what the difference between a carb and a protein; I never knew. So, he was saying you can’t do this, you can’t do that, more vegetables, my iron’s low. And once I just started changing those certain things, it dropped.“

He later shared that he plans to lose at least 20 more pounds. “Imma get real chiseled up and do an underwear ad with my sons. I want to be known as the Black Mark Wahlberg,” O’Neal joked.

Just months ago, O’Neal teased on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast that he wanted to become a “sex symbol” after shading Charles Barkley. “I was looking at myself and I had that Charles Barkley retirement body,” Shaq explained. “I didn’t want my stomach to be over the belt anymore. So I was just like, ‘Let me go ahead and get slim.’ After that went viral, now I’ve got to live up to it.” He was referencing a video of him flaunting his abs.

In November 2021, he joked with Men’s Journal that “an hour a day will keep the Charles Barkley belly away.”