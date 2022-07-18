Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Becomes 5-Time 100m Champion: “You Can Have Success After 30”

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica celebrates after winning gold the Women's 100m Final on day three of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

Jamaica won big at the 2022 Women’s 100-Meter Final, and the country was led by the legendary Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a 35-year-old mother and now fifth-time world champion.

On Sunday (July 17) at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., Fraser-Pryce took to the track to reclaim her reign as the greatest sprinter of all time. Dominating the competition, Fraser-Pryce completed the race in 10.67 seconds, knocking off two-time Jamaican Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah who was expected to be the favorite.

In the process, Jamaica swept the 100-meter podium as Thompson-Herah finished bronze, Shericka Jackson finished with silver, and Fraser-Pryce walked away with the gold for the fifth time in her career. The Jamaican athlete, who will be 36 in December, was determined to make a statement with her win.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (far L) of Jamaica competes en route to winning the women’s 100 meters final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on July 17, 2022. (Pool photo) (Kyodo via AP Images) Kyodo via AP Images

“It’s unfortunate for a lot of people that I have been competing with throughout the years; they have stopped for many different reasons, like injury,” expressed Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce during a post-game interview with Guardian. “But to continue to do what I’m doing, I’m hoping I can add to the inspiration like Allyson [Felix].”

As she referenced USA sprint legend Felix, the champion began to express how much her win meant for women and mothers in their 30s, like herself.

“To show women, you can have success after 30…after you’re 30, you’re not limited by anything,” the five-time 100-meter champion said. “I know, especially for shoe companies, they like to think that when women reach a certain age, they like to discard them. [So], I’m grateful I’m showing women that it can be done.”

Fraser-Pryce’s epic win arrives three years after her previous title win in 2019 and five years after she gave birth to her son, Zyon.

The media speculated after the Jamaican star gave birth in 2017, she would immediately look to retire as a then three-time champion was on the cusp of 30. But the Queen of the track saw this speculation as a challenge and has since won two 100-meter gold medals.