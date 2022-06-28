Shericka Jackson Runs Third-Fastest 200m Of All Time During Jamaica Trials

Shericka Jackson of Jamaica smiles after winning the women's 200-meter competition at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting in Rome, Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Shericka Jackson continues to prove to be one of the top athletes in the world. The Jamaican sprinter ran the third-fastest 400 of all time during the Jamaica trials on Sunday (June 26). According to Reuters, the Olympian ran the 200 meters event at 21.55 seconds, securing a spot at the upcoming World Championships.

While the champion track star clocked the amazing time, she maintains there is still work to do.

“Honestly no! I did not expect to go this fast,” she shared with the news outlet after the race. “For the next three weeks, we (coach Paul Francis and I) will clean up any mistakes I made and I expect greater things,”

Shericka Jackson of Jamaica celebrates after winning the Women’s 200m during the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea 2022, part of the 2022 Diamond League series at Stadio Olimpico on June 09, 2022 in Rome, Italy. Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Ahead of Jackson in all-time rankings in the 200m race are the late Florence Griffith-Joyner (21.34) and Elaine Thompson-Herah (21.53), according to NBC News. Thompson-Herah also qualified for the World Championship, and come in second with a time of 22.06. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce joins her fellow Olympians in third place with a time of 22.14.

The World Athletics Championships is set to take place July 15 through 24 in Eugene, Ore. in Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. It is the first time the World Athletics Championship is held in the United States.

“We are now in the final push to the World Athletics Championships, and we cannot wait for the action to begin and to experience history-making moments with fans and participants from across the state, the country, and the globe,” expressed Sarah Massey, CEO of Oregon22, LLC 100 days ahead of the event.

Check out a clip of the history-making sprint run by Shericka Jackson below.