Simone Johnson, The Rock’s Daughter, Reveals Her WWE Name, Claps Back At Critics

Dwayne Johnson and his daughter Simone Garcia Johnson attend the 'Skyscraper' New York Premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on July 10, 2018 in New York City.

Dwayne Johnson is known as one of Hollywood’s most lovable and bankable stars and personalities, but decades prior, he was entertaining crowds as WWE star The Rock—the character that launched him into mainstream superstardom. Now, his daughter, Simone Johnson, has begun the process of following in his footsteps as she preps for her forthcoming debut in the WWE.

After recently announcing her wrestling name, Ava Raine, the 20-year-old’s choice in moniker received backlash and criticism. A number of fans were disappointed in the fact that she didn’t settle on a name closer in resemblance to that of her legendary father’s or her family’s name. Clearly not one to back down, Simone clapped back and defended her decision, reiterating her desire to separate her name from the legacy of her given one.

“I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic,” the newly-minted Raine tweeted. “A name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family.”

i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family ??‍♀️ https://t.co/vsr44PeUqc — ava ? (@AvaRaineWWE) May 29, 2022

She continued, adding, “I could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway,” capping off her post with a shrug emoji. Despite her retort, she made sure to show appreciation for all of the positive feedback and reinforcement she’d received, noting “all the sweet comments” from her supporters in a subsequent tweet.

i could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway ??‍♀️ https://t.co/LjkQdoOpws — ava ? (@AvaRaineWWE) May 29, 2022

& im not trying to ignore or undermine all the sweet comments & support i get ? thank you guys — ava ? (@AvaRaineWWE) May 29, 2022

Simone Johnson signed with the World Wrestling Entertainment company in 2020. Her upcoming debut will make her the first fourth-generation wrestler in the business’ history.