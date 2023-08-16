Skip to main content
Simone Biles Corrects ESPN On Gold Medal Count

"This is awkward……. I won 4."

Simone Biles smiling
Simone Biles of Team United States smiles during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Simone Biles called out ESPNW on X after the sports news network miscounted her gold medals. In a now-deleted post, the outlet recalled a historic moment with an error in the presented facts.

“Seven years ago today, Simone Biles won the women’s vault final in Rio. That night, Biles became the first U.S. female gymnast to win three gold medals at one Olympics,” ESPNW shared according to PEOPLE.

Seeing the mistake, the 26-year-old quoted the mishap, correcting the count. “This is awkward……. I won 4,” wrote the champion athlete.

ESPNW quickly shared a new post with the correct information.

“Seven years ago today, Simone Biles won the women’s vault final in Rio,” detailed the upload, which features a photo of the talented gymnast.

“That night, Biles became the first U.S. female gymnast to win three gold medals at one Olympics, and later added a fourth with a flawless floor routine!” continued the post, adding four gold medal emojis.

Simone Biles posing with her medal and flowers after a competition
The Olympic gold medalist recently returned to the competitive sports scene after a mental health hiatus. Earlier this month in her first challenge since 2021, Biles scored first place in the all-around, vault, floor routine, and balance beam at the Core Hydration Classic.

Additionally, she placed third on the uneven bars.

“Right now, I think I should just embrace what happened today,” remarked the newlywed after her win according to the New York Times. I know everybody is just like — when you get married, they ask you when you’re having a baby. You come to Classics, they’re asking you about the Olympics. I think we’re just trying to take it one step at a time.”

Simone Biles walking
Simone Biles competes in the uneven bars during the Core Hydration Classic at Now Arena on August 05, 2023 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

