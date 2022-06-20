Simone Biles Graces Wheaties’ 100th Anniversary Box

Simone Biles of Team United States poses with the bronze medal during the Women's Balance Beam Final medal ceremony on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Simone Biles is the greatest gymnast of all time. She’s earned thirty-two medals throughout her storied career, the most by any gymnast. Yet, with all of her accolades as an acclaimed Olympian, becoming a “Wheaties Champion” was the only accomplishment missing from her resume. Now, that has just changed.

For Wheaties’ 100th anniversary, the cereal brand selected Biles as their celebratory campaign’s third and final cover of their Century Series, sharing the honor with icons Muhammad Ali and Michael Jordan. In classic Wheaties fashion, the cover features a shot of Simone in deep concentration, capturing the essence of her athleticism, accompanied by the Olympian’s signature under the cereal’s logo. Biles took to social media to announce the glorious honor and express gratitude for gracing the orange box.

“I’m thrilled to be on the third and final box in this series, proudly representing today’s athletes in what it means to be a Wheaties champion,” said the Olympian before crediting her inspiration and the importance of representation. “Growing up, I looked up to Dominique Dawes and Serena Williams. It’s always important to see someone that looks like you succeed, and to share the title of Wheaties champion with them means the world to me.”

In addition to giving credit to her idols and sharing the significance of her accomplishment, Biles took the time to use her new title as “Wheaties Champion” to inspire the next generation of believers.

“As a Wheaties champion, I want to encourage everyone to be the best version of themselves and pursue their dreams.”

Elsewhere, Simone Biles can be seen and heard advocating for mental health reform through her various platforms and helping people believe in themselves en route to their dreams through books, shows, and a biopic.

You can snag the Biles’ Wheaties box later this summer at major national retailers. She’ll also be featured on a limited edition version of the box, adorned with gold foil, only available on Wheaties’ official site.