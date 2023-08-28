Simone Biles Wins Record-Breaking 8th U.S. Gymnastics Title

Simone Biles celebrates after placing first in the floor exercise competition on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center on August 27, 2023 in San Jose, California.

Simone Biles is back on top. The 26-year-old gymnast won her record-breaking eighth U.S. gymnastics title this past weekend.

The U.S. Gymnastics Championships took place in San Jose, Calif., and marked Biles’ return from a two-year hiatus for mental health reasons. “It feels really special,” she told NBC on Sunday (Aug. 27). “I’ve been doing it for so long, I feel like I don’t think about numbers, I think about my performance. And I think, overall, I hit eight for eight. I guess it’s a lucky number this year.”

Biles earned a 15.400 score on the floor exercise, a 14.850 on the Cheng vault, and a 14.8 on the beam. Her combined score, 118.450, placed her ahead of second-place competitor Shilese Jones by 3.9 points. This eighth championship victory comes a decade after her first, and makes her the oldest woman to ever win a national title since USA Gymnastics took over the competition in 1963. Additionally, it allowed her to move ahead of Alfred Jochim, who had won seven titles almost 90 years ago when Amateur Athletics Union ran the tournament. She has now won 25 medals in world championships, 18 of which are gold medals and exceed any amount won by men or women competitors in the past.

The floor routine that secured @Simone_Biles' 8th national all-around title, a feat that no American gymnast in history has done before. #XfinityChamps pic.twitter.com/yRhHxSEcY1 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 28, 2023

“It’s really amazing. Everybody in here believes in me,” Simone Biles said. “So I just need to start believing in myself a little bit more, but it feels amazing and I love the fans, I love the crowd. It was really special.”

Her return began with a victory at the U.S. Classic two weeks ago after she surprised the gymnastics world and pulled out of the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021. Biles cited “the twisties,” a mental health struggle that affects gymnasts’ perceptions of where they are in the air.

That summer, she also revealed to the Senate Judiciary Committee that she had been sexually assaulted by USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Biles called out the USA Gymnastics and USA Olympic and Paralympic Committee for failing to “do their jobs.” Now Biles is back and could be heading to the world championships in Antwerp, Belgium, the same place where she won her first in 2013.

Simone Biles, the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history, became the youngest recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.



She is an outspoken advocate on athletes’ mental health, children in foster care and sexual assault victims. pic.twitter.com/W3MZch2TZ6 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 7, 2022

As for the Paris Olympics next year, the world champion is keeping her intentions to herself. “I like to keep them personal just so that I know what I am aiming for,” she said. “I’m trying to move a little bit differently this year than I have in the past. So I think it’s working so far, so I’m gonna keep it a little bit secretive.”