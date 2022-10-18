Skylar Diggins-Smith Reveals Baby Bump In Pregnancy Announcement

Skylar Diggins-Smith attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Skylar Diggins-Smith is pregnant with her second child. The 32-year-old WNBA star uploaded a photo highlighting her baby bump on Instagram.

“New addition loading,” the Phoenix Mercury guard wrote in the caption.

According to Yahoo Sports, the professional athlete and her husband Daniel Smith had their first child in 2019. Diggins-Smith played the entire 2018 WNBA season while carrying their child, and closed out the season during week 14 of her pregnancy. At the time, she revealed not everyone around her supported her decision.

According to ESPN, Diggins-Smith sat out the final two games of the 2022 regular season for “personal reasons.”

For the time while on the court, the former Notre Dame star averaged 19.7 points per game, 5.5 assists per game, and 1.5 steals per game. Her record not only deemed her an All-Star athlete but also earned her a nomination for the 2022 First Team All-WNBA.

Currently, Diggins-Smith remains under contract with the Phoenix Mercury through the 2023 season.

After her first pregnancy, the guard advocated for mothers and maternity leave in the WNBA, and in 2020, the new collective bargaining agreement passed with terms she helped press for.

WNBA players are now guaranteed full paid maternity leave with an average compensation of nearly $130,000. The league also guarantees a two-bedroom apartment and a $5,000 stipend for child care.

“Say what you want, but at the end of the day, we’re out here making REAL CHANGE!” Diggins-Smith typed in a now-deleted tweet. “And when he’s old enough to understand, I know my son will be proud of me and that’s EVERYTHING.”