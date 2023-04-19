Snoop Dogg Approves NBA’s New Marijuana Policy

Snoop Dogg’s affinity for marijuana goes without saying. Thus, it comes as no surprise that the 51-year-old approves the NBA’s new policy where players will no longer be tested for its use.

The Long Beach, Calif. native joined Stephen A. Smith and Jalen Rose to discuss the matter during a live broadcast of the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors play-in game last Wednesday (April 12). “I thought about the medical side of it, the health benefits and how it could actually help ease the opioids and all of the pills that they’ve been given and the injections,” Snoop said, in reference to his feelings when he first heard the news.

The Hip-Hop legend previously spoke about athletes getting addicted to pills but not getting the relief they need when he was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2021. “I thought about that side and how certain players have been able to have a beautiful life after sports because of the fact that they’ve been able to treat themselves with that.” The Doggystyle artist mentioned how the MLB and NHL had already loosened their restrictions and was excited that the NBA had followed suit.

The man @SnoopDogg preaching about how the NBA no longer testing for WEED can be very beneficial for the players’ health.



#sascast pic.twitter.com/9q1853cwMo — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 12, 2023

Sources: NBA players will no longer be prohibited for marijuana under the new seven-year Collective Bargaining Agreement. It's been removed from the anti-drug testing program, a process that began during 2019-20 season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 1, 2023

“As long as it doesn’t enhance your skills to make you play better or give you an advantage, you should be able to treat yourself and heal yourself,” the Doggfather continued.

Shams Charania, Senior Lead NBA Insider for The Athletic, reported the news earlier this month. “NBA players will no longer be prohibited for marijuana under the new seven-year Collective Bargaining Agreement,” he wrote. “It’s been removed from the anti-drug testing program, a process that began during 2019-20 season.”