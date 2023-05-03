Snoop Dogg Joins Bid To Buy NHL’s Ottawa Senators

Snoop Dogg attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

Snoop Dogg has announced his intent to own a hockey team. According to The Athletic, the 51-year-old rapper was revealed to have teamed up with businessman Neko Sparks in a bid to purchase the Ottawa Senators.

“He’s passionately involved. He’s coming up with ideas. And he’s legitimately excited,” remarked a source to the sports outlet on Monday (May 1). “He wants this team.”

“He’s passionate about trying to make this game affordable for visible minorities and kids in low-income areas who haven’t been able to play hockey in the past,” added another source. “He wants to be community oriented.”

Rapper Snoop Dogg performs prior to the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The West Coast musician shared the news on Instagram and confirmed his interest. “Amazing what @neko_sparks is trying to do in Ottawa & I’m looking forward to being apart of that ownership team,” he wrote. “I WANNA BRING HOCKEY TO OUR COMMUNITY.”

The Athletic reported the final price for the Ottawa franchise could reach more than $1 billion, which would make it the richest sale in NHL history. The chart-topping rapper is one of more than a dozen investors, in what’s described as the most diverse group the league has ever seen, to join forces to make it happen.

According to the Associated Press, Ryan Reynolds has been mentioned as an interested party. However, the actor has not publicly confirmed interest in the buy. The outlet reported the board of directors for the Senators Sports & Entertainment announced the sale in November 2022 and retained Galatioto Sports Partners.

Leevi Merilainen #35 of the Ottawa Senators skates his first NHL game during the warmups prior to the start against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on April 04, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

The Ottawa Senators’ franchise was purchased by Eugene Melnyk in 2003 for $92 million. Melnyk died in March 2022 at the age of 62. According to AP, he previously planned to leave the Senators to his daughters, Anna and Olivia. The next round of bids are due in two weeks.

In his own Instagram upload, Sparks exclaimed, “No one else I’d rather make history with than @snoopdogg Let”s gooooooo….”