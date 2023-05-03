Snoop Dogg Joins Bid To Buy NHL’s Ottawa Senators

Snoop Dogg has announced his intent to own a hockey team. According to The Athletic, the 51-year-old rapper was revealed to have teamed up with businessman Neko Sparks in a bid to purchase the Ottawa Senators.
“He’s passionately involved. He’s coming up with ideas. And he’s legitimately excited,” remarked a source to the sports outlet on Monday (May 1). “He wants this team.”
“He’s passionate about trying to make this game affordable for visible minorities and kids in low-income areas who haven’t been able to play hockey in the past,” added another source. “He wants to be community oriented.”
The West Coast musician shared the news on Instagram and confirmed his interest. “Amazing what @neko_sparks is trying to do in Ottawa & I’m looking forward to being apart of that ownership team,” he wrote. “I WANNA BRING HOCKEY TO OUR COMMUNITY.”
The Athletic reported the final price for the Ottawa franchise could reach more than $1 billion, which would make it the richest sale in NHL history. The chart-topping rapper is one of more than a dozen investors, in what’s described as the most diverse group the league has ever seen, to join forces to make it happen.
According to the Associated Press, Ryan Reynolds has been mentioned as an interested party. However, the actor has not publicly confirmed interest in the buy. The outlet reported the board of directors for the Senators Sports & Entertainment announced the sale in November 2022 and retained Galatioto Sports Partners.
The Ottawa Senators’ franchise was purchased by Eugene Melnyk in 2003 for $92 million. Melnyk died in March 2022 at the age of 62. According to AP, he previously planned to leave the Senators to his daughters, Anna and Olivia. The next round of bids are due in two weeks.
In his own Instagram upload, Sparks exclaimed, “No one else I’d rather make history with than @snoopdogg Let”s gooooooo….”