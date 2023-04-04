Snoop Dogg Wins Impromptu Match At Wrestlemania 39: Watch

Snoop Dogg added another Wrestlemania moment to his WWE Hall Of Fame resume this past weekend. The 51-year-old won an impromptu match against The Miz, but the road to his involvement was unique.

On Night 2 of Wrestlemania 39 (April 2), The Doggfather and The Miz, the two hosts of the weekend, stood in the ring to discuss the previous night where the latter was forced into a match with Pat McAfee. The two-time Grand Slam Champion expressed his anger at Snoop for putting him in that predicament and received a half-hearted apology followed by the return of Shane McMahon.

The Doggystyle artist ordered a referee to start a match between Miz and McMahon, but the match did not last long at all due to Shane injuring his leg while doing a leapfrog. The Long Beach, Calif. rapper entered the ring and took McMahon’s place. He punched The Miz and then paid homage to The Rock by doing his finishing move “The People’s Elbow.” Snoop then covered Miz for the pin and scored the victory.

The star-studded Wrestlemania 39 featured Lil Uzi Vert who performed “Just Wanna Rock” on Night 2 before The Usos defended their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships in a losing effort against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. John Cena had his first Wrestlemania match since Wrestlemania 36, where he lost to the defending United States Champion Austin Theory.

Seth Rollins defeated Logan Paul in a singles match, which featured a surprise appearance from popular YouTuber KSI who dressed up in a Prime Energy Drink mascot suit. In the closing main event, Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after interferences from The Usos, Zayn, Owens, and Solo Sikoa who had been banned from ringside earlier in the match.