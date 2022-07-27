Snoop Dogg And NFL Star Keenan Allen Inspire Special Needs Children At Football Camp

Snoop Dogg and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen teamed up to help inspire children with special needs. In partnership with Snoop’s non-profit organization, the Snoop Youth Football League, Allen provided coaching on the gridiron in an effort to empower each participant.

In 2017, the youth football league added The Snoop Special Stars Football and Cheer Division to the league to serve “all Special Needs children and young adults (5-18+) with physical and intellectual disabilities.”

“It’s all about giving these kids an opportunity to be kids … to have fun,” Snoop said in a clip posted on the Chargers’ official team website, in alignment with his history of providing various outlets for inner-city youth in Los Angeles over the past few decades. In a video recorded at the camp, Allen, a five-time NFL Pro Bowler, also voiced his desire to make the day a special one for the participants and provide them with valuable information that they can learn.

With a goal to “break the negative stigma surrounding Special Needs and to provide support and positive resources within inner city communities and surrounding areas,” the Snoop Special Stars Division hopes that bringing in stars like Allen will help enrich the children’s lives, instill joy, and offer lifelong lessons they’ll take with them forever.

“These kids know what this means when an NFL player comes out here, take that time to coach them up and give them that love and inspiration … and for those kids to smile and have fun and to know that it’s alright,” Snoop said. “This is the best feeling in the world when you can give somebody joy.”

Watch a clip from the Snoop Special Stars Camp below.