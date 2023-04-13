Snoop Dogg Reveals Which NBA Player Reminds Him Of Kobe Bryant

Snoop Dogg has revealed which current NBA star reminds him of Kobe Bryant the most.

The rap legend recently appeared on Stephen A’s World on ESPN and spoke with the sports pundit about a myriad of topics, including the player he feels is worthy of a comparison to the late Hall of Famer. According to Snoop, Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry has proven himself to be in a similar class to the Black Mamba throughout his career.

“The closest that’d I say would be Steph Curry,” the 51-year-old said when asked of who he would liken to Bryant. “He’s never considered the best, but he’s always the best when it’s time to be the best.”

PORTLAND, OREGON – APRIL 09: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on April 09, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Curry being mentioned in the same breath as Kobe is an honor that’s been well-earned, as the NBA vet has a resume as decorated as anyone in the league today. The 35-year-old has won four NBA championships, including last season’s victory over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP is a two-time regular season MVP with one unanimous vote, and is the most prolific three-point shooter in NBA history. For the 2022-23 regular season, Curry posted averages of 29.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 6.3 apg while leading the Warriors to a 44-38 record and the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Snoop Dogg’s fandom of Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers is well documented, as the rapper is unabashed in his support of Bryant, his family, and the Lakers organization as a whole. A native of Long Beach, Calif., Tha Doggfather is regularly seen at key home games on the Lakers’ schedule and was in the building for Kobe’s final game in the NBA, which ended with the five-time NBA champ tallying 60 points.

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 16: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against the New York Knicks on December 16, 2008 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers won 116-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Following Bryant’s retirement, Snoop gifted him a customized 1967 Pontiac Parisienne Convertible painted in Lakers purple and gold, with a mural of Bryant, other Lakers legends, and himself painted on the hood of the car.

Watch Snoop Dogg’s appearance on Stephen A’s World below.