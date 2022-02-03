Spike Lee To Direct Colin Kaepernick Documentary For ESPN

When Colin Kaepernick announced his first-look deal with Disney in July 2020, it was also reported that fans should be on the lookout for an in-depth docuseries with ESPN Films as part of the partnership.

On Wednesday (Feb. 2), it was confirmed that Spike Lee is set to direct the project.

According to the press release, “Kaepernick, who has never given a full, first-person account of his journey, is collaborating closely with Lee who plans to use extensive new interviews and a vast never-before-seen archive to help Kaepernick tell his story from his perspective.”

L–R: Eli Harold #58, Colin Kaepernick #7, and Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium on Oct. 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

In October 2021, Colin In Black & White premiered on Netflix. The six-episode limited series chronicled Kaepernick’s formative years as an athlete and honed in on how he maneuvered through obstacles surrounding race, culture, and class as a Black child adopted into a white family.

Shortly after, Lee inked a multi-year partnership with Netflix in December 2021.

In a statement, the Academy Award winner shared, “There is no better way for me and my company Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks to begin the new year than renew our partnership with Ted, Scott, and Tendo—da fearless leaders of Netflix. Besides my joints, we together will focus on the new diverse storytellers, YOUTH MUST BE SERVED. And dat’s da truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.”

Spike Lee and Colin Kapernick sit courtside during the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks game on Feb. 2, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Rich Graessle/Getty Images

Lee’s deal will not only have him helming new projects, but he will also invest in developing new talent and increasing representation in the entertainment industry.

No release date has been announced for Kaepernick’s docuseries, but the untitled project is already in production.