Spike Lee, Denzel Washington Skip 2023 Oscars For Knicks-Lakers Game

Spike Lee (L) and Denzel Washington attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington weren’t pressed over the 2023 Oscars; they hit the New York Knicks-Los Angeles Lakers game instead. On Sunday (March 12), the Knicks visited the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, just down the street from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, where film’s brightest stars gathered for this year’s Academy Awards.

Lee, 65, and Washington, 68, had no issue selecting between the two events, as they were pictured courtside supporting the Knickerbockers in a close battle against the purple and gold.

The two men didn’t miss much at the annual ceremony, as neither of the acclaimed filmmakers were nominated for an Oscar this year. However, in choosing the NBA exhibition, they got to see their promising New York squad hand L.A. another L.

Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks controls the ball against Rui Hachimura #28 of the Los Angeles during the second half at Crypto.com Arena on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Djansezian/Getty Images

The Julius Randle-led team beat the Lakers 112-108, ending their three-game losing streak. With the Knicks’ win, they move to 10 games over .500 and are currently No. 6 in the NBA East standings—which explains Spike and Denzel’s good moods during the game.

Meanwhile, at the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on ABC, Ruth E. Carter won her second trophy for Best Costume Design and became the first Black woman to win two Oscar awards.

Additionally, Jamie Lee Curtis beat out Angela Bassett for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, her first Academy Award win. Along with these Academy Awards accomplishments, Rihanna took the stage for a performance of her nominated track “Lift Me Up” and paid homage to the late great Chadwick Boseman.