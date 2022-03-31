Spike Lee, Issa Rae, Ludacris, And More Star In NBA Playoffs Short Film Celebrating League’s 75th Anniversary

The NBA gathered its top players, celebrity fans, broadcasters, and living legends for a new short film celebrating the league’s 75th anniversary ahead of the 2022 playoff season. Titled Playoffs on NBA Lane, the short features Spike Lee, Issa Rae, Ludacris, and more in the fictional neighborhood of NBA Lane, which was introduced in a separate film ahead of the tip-off of the anniversary season. According to a press release, the ad follows all featured talent as they play their role in preparation for the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

“Playoffs on NBA Lane serves as a reminder of the energy and excitement that makes playoff basketball truly unique,” NBA Chief Marketing Officer Kate Jhaveri expressed. “Throughout this season, our fans around the world have celebrated the NBA legends and moments that have shaped this league, and now we all turn to the next generation of stars who continue to push it forward as they write another chapter of NBA playoff history.”

NBA

Alongside the aforementioned stars, the commercial features an abundance of famous faces. NBA All-Stars Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid, Darius Garland, and Ja Morant are all featured. Legendary former players including Charles Barkley, Muggsy Bogues, Clyde Drexler, Reggie Miller, Shaquille O’Neal, David Robinson, and Chris Webber also make their way to NBA Lane.

Broadcasters Malika Andrews, Marv Albert, Ernie Johnson, Stephen A. Smith, and Xavier Vaution add to the talent list. Celebrity fans Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Spike Lee, Ludacris, Mark Phillips, Issa Rae, Breanna Stewart, Vince Staples, and Ben Stiller fill out the star-studded spot.

Playoffs on NBA Lane was directed by Emmett and Brendan Malloy and will be televised on April 9. Additionally, 15- and 30-second versions of the film are set to air across all platforms during the postseason. The 2022 Play-In Tournament will be played April 12-15. The 2022 NBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel will begin on Saturday, April 16.

Watch the full Playoffs on NBA Lane short film below.