Starr Andrews Becomes First Black US Figure Skater To Win Grand Prix Medal

Starr Andrews of the United States performs women's free skate during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate Canada International at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre on October 29, 2022 in Mississauga, Ontario.

Starr Andrews has made history at Skate Canada in Mississauga, Ontario. She now holds the title as the first Black US figure skater to win an ISU Grand Prix medal since the series began in 1995.

“I can’t even put into [words] how I feel right now!!” Andrews excitedly wrote on Instagram. “I couldn’t be more proud of how I skated in Canada. Thank you to all the support I’ve gotten even on the skates that weren’t my best. This is a dream come true.”

Starr Andrews of the United States performs women’s free skate during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Skate Canada International at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre on October 29, 2022 in Mississauga, Ontario. Dustin Satloff – International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images

According to PopSugar, on Saturday (Oct. 29) Andrews performed a beautiful free skate to Belgian singer Lara Fabian’s rendition of “Je Suis Malade.” The California-native placed second with a total score of 191.26. Reportedly, she executed six triple jumps, including a double axel euler triple salchow.

“I think it’s a huge deal, to be a woman of color in figure skating,” Andrews told Team USA in regards to making history and diversifying the sport. “I’m so proud I could represent. [It makes] bringing home a medal even more special . . . I actually still feel like it’s a dream.”

She added: “I’ve gone into this year with a different mindset, trying to not be so caught up in my head. It helps a lot when I don’t think so much. It’s definitely paid off, even though my season didn’t start off so strong [at Nebelhorn Trophy in September]. I was still getting used to my programs.”

Per the outlet, the figure skater’s win follows a surgery she had last year to remove an extra nerve near her heart that was causing her anxiety and difficulty breathing.

Andrew first gained viral notoriety at 9 years old when her 2010 performance to Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair,” went viral. She also made her mark as a sensational figure skater when she performed a creative set to Mickey Guyton’s “Black Like Me” and “At Last” by Etta James at Skate America 2021.

Watch Andrews’s winning performance above.