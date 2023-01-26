Steph Curry Surpasses 21,000 Points In Career Scoring

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball during a game \abb at Fiserv Forum on December 13, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks defeated the Warriors 128-111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Steph Curry continues to make history as the NBA superstar recently surpassed 21,000 points in his career, grouping him with the most accomplished scorers of all time.

The veteran point guard hit the mark during the Golden State Warriors’ Wednesday night matchup against their rival Memphis Grizzlies, which the Warriors won 122-120. Curry led all players in the game with 34 points in the victory, bringing the Warriors to a 24-24 regular season record for the 2022-2023 NBA season thus far.

The 34-year-old, who reached the milestone with a layup instead of his signature three-pointer, sits at No. 39 on the NBA All-Time Scoring list making him one of the league’s handful of players in the Top 50. The current NBA players who have scored more points than Curry are Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James.

LeBron, who Steph has faced off against in the NBA Finals on multiple occasions, is currently chasing NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record of 38,387 regular season points, which was set nearly 35 years ago before Jabbar’s retirement following the 1988-1989 NBA season. James is currently 158 points shy of breaking the Lakers great’s record, a feat many expect him to accomplish by the league’s All-Star Weekend in mid-February.

Curry’s latest accomplishment further strengthens his resume and reputation as a transformational figure and one of the greatest players of his generation in the sport. The former unanimous MVP also holds the record for most three-point shots made in NBA history, eclipsing Ray Allen, who previously held the mark, during the league’s 2021-2022 regular season.