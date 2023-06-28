Steph Curry, Klay Thompson Are Excited For Chris Paul To Join Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors recently acquired Chris Paul via trade after a disappointing exit from the 2023 playoffs. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have both shared they’re excited about having him in their locker room.

“I think he’s just going to add such a calming presence and leadership component that we need. I know Steph and him have a long history together being both from North Carolina,” Klay told The Athletic. “For me, it’s going to be a smooth transition playing with such a passer and playmaker, I’m just excited.”

“Every team that [Chris Paul] has been on gets better,” Curry said. “That’s the most consistent thing on him and who he is and what he brings to the team. Everybody’s going to talk about the age. It’s on us to put that all together and figure out how all the pieces work.”

ESPN Sources: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets. pic.twitter.com/kpNkhqFicp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023 Chris Paul and Golden State Warriors are a unique union, as he has had several intense playoff battles with them over the years. Klay Thompson acknowledged this, saying, “It’s a little weird because we’ve had so many battles in the past with Chris and he’s led so many teams that nearly knocked us off or did knock us off all the way back in 2014.” Now, they can pursue a championship together as CP3 still has yet to win one while Steph Curry and Thompson have won four each.

Chris Paul joined the Warriors via trade on Thursday (June 22). They sent Jordan Poole and future draft picks to the Washington Wizards, whom the 38-year-old spent a brief time period with this summer after the Phoenix Suns traded him and Landry Shamet for Bradley Beal.