Steph Curry Has LeBron James’ Jersey Hanging Up In His Dad’s Home

LeBron James and Steph Curry have had some epic battles in the NBA’s regular season and the NBA Finals. However, prior to the inaugural Magic Johnson MVP award winner entering the league, he was a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers star and received a signed jersey that is still hanging up in his father Dell Curry’s North Carolina home.

The 34-year-old told the story of how he met King James on a Tuesday (Nov. 22) visit to JJ Redick’s The Old Man & The Three podcast. “I wish y’all could have been on our team bus and hear these rumors of ‘Hey, I think Bron is coming to the game,'” he recalled.

“Somebody called the Davidson staff for some tickets for ‘Bron to sit in our section… This was probably his fourth year in the league. And so nobody believed he’d show up. And then we get to Ford Field and lo and behold, like right when the tip-off’s coming […] He’s there, just being a fan and watching us play.”

The following year, Curry attended a Charlotte Bobcats game where the four-time NBA Finals MVP gave him a signed jersey and shoes. “In my dad’s house in North Carolina, I still have a Bron jersey on the wall, in my bedroom […] And it’s like ‘the greatest shooter in North Carolina’ or something like that. He wrote and signed it and I kept it. He gave me the shoes after the game and all that. So it’s still wild just to think about.”

LBJ and the Golden State Warriors point guard battled in four straight NBA Finals, with Curry getting the better of James in 2015, 2017, and 2018. Steph made no excuses about the infamous 2016 Finals when the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 deficit to win the series. Instead, he praised James and Kyrie Irving for playing as fiercely as they did. Currently, it does not appear either star’s team will make the 2023 NBA Finals, with the Lakers’ record currently at 5-11 and the Warriors struggling at 8-10.