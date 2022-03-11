Steph Curry And Shaquille O’Neal To Executive Produce ‘The Queen Of Basketball’ Documentary

NBA star Steph Curry is teaming up with Shaquille O’Neal as an executive producer on the documentary The Queen of Basketball, which profiles Lusia Harris, the only woman to officially be drafted to the NBA in history. Curry, along with business partner and co-founder of Unanimous Media Erick Peyton, spoke on the involvement in the project via a press statement, in which the pair voiced their respect for Harris as a trailblazer.

“We’re honored to join the talented team behind The Queen of Basketball and play a role in uplifting the story of the trailblazing Lucy Harris,” Curry and Peyton shared. “Lucy, a true pioneer in the game of basketball and an inspiration for many, deserves to be recognized for her achievements. Through this compelling short subject documentary, her legacy will continue to live on and impact audiences all over the world.”

O’Neal, who referred to Curry as “one of the NBA’s most iconic players whose voice speaks volumes on and off the court,” also expressed his excitement about the prospect of working with the 3x NBA champion and former league MVP. “I’m thrilled to have him join the team to help immortalize Lusia Harris, aka The Queen of Basketball.”

In response to news of Curry hopping on board to help get Harris’ story out, the family of the late basketball legend, who passed away in January, expressed their gratitude in a statement. “The family of Lusia Harris-Stewart would like to thank Steph Curry for joining The Queen of Basketball as an executive producer. We know our mom would have been overjoyed with his addition as she loved to watch Steph ‘shoot the lights out of that ball.’ We are grateful to Steph for believing in the project and helping to ensure her story is never forgotten. Long live the Queen.”

Premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, The Queen of Basketball won the best documentary short Critics Choice Award and is currently streaming on the New York Times’ website and YouTube channel. Attending Delta State on an athletic scholarship, Harris led the school’s women’s basketball team to three national titles and was a three-time All-American during her collegiate career. She remains the university’s career leader in points (2,891) and rebounds (1,662). After graduating from Delta State, Harris was selected by the New Orleans Jazz in the seventh round of the 1977 NBA draft, making her the only woman to officially be drafted by the league in its history.