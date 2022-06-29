Steph Curry Tapped To Host 2022 ESPY Awards

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 116-94 in game one of the NBA Western Conference Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 14, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry has been selected to host the 2022 ESPY Awards.

Announced on Wednesday (June 29), four-time NBA Champion and 2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry will be this year’s host for ESPN’s athlete award show. Taking place in Los Angeles, the ESPYS will air live on Wednesday (July 20) at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on ABC. Curry will guide viewers through a night that celebrates the year’s top-performing athletes across the world of sports. Some of the most notable nominees include NFL stars Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, Olympic Gymnast Sunisa Lee, WNBA’s Candace Parker, and Steph Curry, himself.

The point guard champion expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be involved in ESPN’s sports celebration.

“I’ve had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I’d have the privilege of hosting this special event,” the future Hall of Famer said. “As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year.”

ESPN’s Executive Editor-At-Large for Content, Rob King, offered praise for the Golden State Warrior star, adding that the player will add “luster to our celebration.”

“Steph has long been one of the brightest stars in the sports constellation, and we’re thrilled to have him share his passion for sports, his wit, and his boundless talent with The ESPYS.”

The 2022 ESPYS Awards will be co-produced by ESPN and Full Day Prods. As a part of Curry’s deal to host this year’s show, Erick Peyton, his partner at Unanimous Media, will serve as a co-executive producer for the award ceremony. This announcement comes on the heels of Steph Curry, Erick Peyton, and Unanimous Media inking a global partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal last year.

See the complete list of nominees here.