Steph Curry Takes Aim At Boston Fans After NBA Finals Game 5 Win: “Ayesha Curry Can Cook”

Historically known as one of the most aggressive fanbases in the NBA, Boston Celtics fans will go to the ends of the earth to make sure the opposing team can feel their presence before, during, and after regulation ends. As a result, Boston Celtics fans have been at the Golden State Warriors‘ necks throughout the 2022 NBA Finals.

However, one of the most ruthless acts from the rabid fanbase this season came ahead of Monday’s (June 13) Game 5 as they taunted Steph Curry‘s wife, Chef Ayesha Curry, with a sign reading “Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook”, which went viral on Twitter.

After the Golden State Warriors ran away with the win in Game 5, Curry took to his post-game press conference as usual, but this time, with a message for the Boston faithful.

Wearing a shirt that read “Ayesha Curry Can Cook,” a direct response to the fans of the Green and White, a reporter asked Steph about his shirt, wanting the context for the seemingly vague four words. “You have to ask around the room,” responded Steph Curry. “Ask Twitter.”

Curry may have gotten the last laugh this time, but with a fan base as cutthroat as the Boston Celtics fans, he better prepare for the high-level trolling to take place as the Finals press onward.

Curry and the Golden State Warriors will take on the Boston Celtics on Thursday (June 16) for Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Watch Curry respond to the reporter’s question at the 1:35 mark of the video below.

You stay classy Boston pic.twitter.com/ZcIyNVcNNS — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) June 10, 2022



