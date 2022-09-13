Steph Curry To Ink $1 Billion Lifetime Contract With Under Armour

Steph Curry is reportedly on the verge of signing a lucrative lifetime contract with Under Armour. The deal could potentially net the 4-time NBA champion more than $1 billion. The news, which has been revealed in Rolling Stone, comes as Curry’s current deal with the brand is scheduled to end in 2024. According to reports, the lifetime contract will also include Curry receiving his own subsidiary brand similar to Nike’s groundbreaking deal with NBA icon Michael Jordan.

Curry, who began his career with a Nike endorsement, left the swoosh in 2013 to sign with Under Armour for close to $4 million per year. That figure has since ballooned to a reported $20 million annually after inking a contract extension with the brand in 2015. According to a representative for Under Armour, Curry’s partnership with the brand will consist of an increased focus and “complete alignment” on helping bolster the superstar’s branding within the world of athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories.

The lifetime contract between Under Armour and Curry comes years after the Golden State Warrior threatened to leave the brand for one of its competitors and a lack of “understanding” between the two parties in 2018. While the three-point specialist admits his displeasure with the brand at the time, he and Under Armour founder Kevin Plank were able to come to a resolution.

“I don’t have to raise my voice to get mad,” Curry told Rolling Stone of the negotiation. “That’s the best part about it.”

Curry’s potential $1 billion lifetime contract with Under Armour would put him in rare territory, rivaling LeBron James and Michael Jordan, who Curry says he could “have as much influence” in the near future.

Read Stephen Curry’s Rolling Stone cover story here.