Steph Curry Wins NBA’s Inaugural Magic Johnson MVP Award

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after winning the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP award after a 120-110 win against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Five of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at Chase Center on May 26, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Steph Curry has added another trophy to his collection.

The point guard received the NBA’s inaugural Magic Johnson Award after the Golden State Warriors’ Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks for a slot in the NBA Finals. Curry, who had 15 points in the Warriors’ 120-110 close-out win over the Mavericks, finished the playoff series averaging 23.8 points per game. He also won the award unanimously, as all nine media members with votes chose him as the recipient on their ballot. The award will be given to the Western Conference Finals MVP moving forward.

“The new trophy is pretty cool,” Curry said after receiving the honor. “Especially with who it’s named after, the standard that Magic set in terms of being a champion and playing the point guard position, whatever other position he played. Just the excellence that he demonstrated throughout his entire career.”

After winning their series against the Mavericks 4-1, the Warriors will be headed to their sixth NBA Finals in the past eight years, extending the squad’s dynastic run of championship appearances. The Warriors last appeared in the 2019 NBA Finals and lost 4-2 to the eventual champion, the Toronto Raptors.

It’s yet to be determined who Curry and the Warriors will face off against in the NBA Finals, as the series between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat is still ongoing. The teams tied in the series at 3-3 after Game 6 on Friday night (May 27).

If Curry, who has yet to win an NBA Finals MVP, were to win the title and take home the award, he’d complete a season in which he’s already won NBA All-Star Game MVP and now Western Conference finals MVP.

Watch him accept the award below.