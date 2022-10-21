Stephen A. Smith Names Actors He’d Want To Play Him In A Biopic

Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena.

Stephen A. Smith recently revealed the shortlist of actors he’d think would be up to the challenge of portraying him in a biopic.

The renowned sports talk-show host recently appeared on Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God to talk sports and more with his fellow media personality. When asked who he’d like to see cast to play him if his forthcoming book Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes were to be made into a biopic, the Hollis, Queens native responded by sharing a candidate he’d long held in consideration, but has since been discounted.

“Damn it, it would’ve been Will Smith before the slap… But I can’t go with him now,” Smith shared. “We got love for him, but you just don’t do something like that. And Stephen A. wouldn’t do something like that.”

Stephen A. Smith considered Jamie Foxx when asked who should play him in a biopic, but ruled against him due to the actor’s commitment to portraying Mike Tyson. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

While Smith is no longer in contention for the imaginary role, the face of ESPN added two more leading-men as options to help tell his story on the big screen.

“Omari Hardwick, Michael B. Jordan – they both look a hell of a lot better than me, but damn it, I’m stealing from them. So what do you want me to do?” Smith deadpanned. “I’m gonna go with those names.” The 55-year-old also gave props to actor/comedian Jamie Foxx, but says that Foxx’s dedication to completing a biopic of former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson would cause his involvement to be conflicting.

“I would say Jamie Foxx, but he’s already trying to do [the Mike Tyson biopic], Smith added. “He does [an impersonation] of Tyson exceptionally well. He does me alright, but he does Tyson really, really good. So I’m not going to give him too much credit for that.”

Stephen A. Smith’s Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes will be released on January 17, 2023.

Watch the clip from Stephen A. Smith’s episode of Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God below.