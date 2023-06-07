Stephen A. Smith To Appear On Cam’ron And Ma$e’s Sports Show

Cam’ron and Ma$e have announced that Stephen A. Smith will be the next guest on their popular sports talk show It Is What It Is, an appearance that is already garnering anticipation.

On Tuesday (June 6), the veteran rapper turned sports analyst shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself and the renowned ESPN pundit on the show’s official Instagram account. Along with the photo, which was taken on the It Is What It Is set, Cam’ron shared his excitement over Smith’s forthcoming appearance on the show, which will occur on Episode 22 and is indicative of the program’s meteoric success.

“OH WHAT YALL THOUGHT,” the rapper wrote in all caps, slyly taking a shot at the show’s detractors. “EPISODE 22 GONE BE CRAZY, PRICES GOING UP” he added. In the comments, artists such as Metro Boomin and Uncle Murda gave positive reactions to the news while indicating their congratulations towards Cam and Ma$e for their latest high-profile move.

Cam’ron attends the Def Jam’s Pre-GRAMMY Celebration Presented by Patron Tequila with Parajumpers, Puma, Saucey and Heineken at the Garage on January 26, 2018 in New York City. Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Def Jam

Cam’ron and Ma$e securing Smith’s appearance on It Is What It Is comes days after Cam offered current FS1 analyst and Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe a spot on their show amid reports of his departure from FOX. Smith is also open to teaming up with Sharpe.

The Harlem native’s proposition may have seemed humorous at face value, but this latest development lends credence to he and Ma$e’s continued infiltration in the sports talk space. More than the potential for an entertaining exchange between the three New Yorkers, Smith’s appearance on It Is What It Is positions the duo as potential major players within that realm.

Check out Cam’ron’s Instagram post below.