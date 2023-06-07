Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Stephen A. Smith To Appear On Cam’ron And Ma$e’s Sports Show

The ESPN sports pundit is the latest high-profile guest on 'It Is What It Is.'

Split Image Of Stephen A. Smith, Cam'ron, Ma$e
Rachel Luna/Getty Images; Thaddaeus McAdams/GettyImages; Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Cam’ron and Ma$e have announced that Stephen A. Smith will be the next guest on their popular sports talk show It Is What It Is, an appearance that is already garnering anticipation.

On Tuesday (June 6), the veteran rapper turned sports analyst shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself and the renowned ESPN pundit on the show’s official Instagram account. Along with the photo, which was taken on the It Is What It Is set, Cam’ron shared his excitement over Smith’s forthcoming appearance on the show, which will occur on Episode 22 and is indicative of the program’s meteoric success.

“OH WHAT YALL THOUGHT,” the rapper wrote in all caps, slyly taking a shot at the show’s detractors. “EPISODE 22 GONE BE CRAZY, PRICES GOING UP” he added. In the comments, artists such as Metro Boomin and Uncle Murda gave positive reactions to the news while indicating their congratulations towards Cam and Ma$e for their latest high-profile move.

Stephen A. Smith at Cincoro Tequila launch, wearing a grey and brown patterned suit jacket, light blue button down shirt, and dark blue pants.; Shannon Sharpe at 'The Redeem Team' screening, wearing a grey suit and white button down shirt.
Related Story

Stephen A. Smith Is "Here For" Shannon Sharpe Joining ESPN's 'First Take'

Cam'ron Wearing Red Jacket
Cam’ron attends the Def Jam’s Pre-GRAMMY Celebration Presented by Patron Tequila with Parajumpers, Puma, Saucey and Heineken at the Garage on January 26, 2018 in New York City. Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Def Jam

Cam’ron and Ma$e securing Smith’s appearance on It Is What It Is comes days after Cam offered current FS1 analyst and Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe a spot on their show amid reports of his departure from FOX. Smith is also open to teaming up with Sharpe.

The Harlem native’s proposition may have seemed humorous at face value, but this latest development lends credence to he and Ma$e’s continued infiltration in the sports talk space. More than the potential for an entertaining exchange between the three New Yorkers, Smith’s appearance on It Is What It Is positions the duo as potential major players within that realm.

Check out Cam’ron’s Instagram post below.

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad