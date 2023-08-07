Stephen A. Smith Claps Back At Critics Of Nearly $3K Basketball Camp

Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Stephen A. Smith has responded to critics deeming the nearly $3000 admission fee to attend his youth basketball camp as exorbitant. The popular sports pundit addressed the backlash received over the price of the camp, which will be held at the IMG Academy in Florida and reportedly costs $2899 to attend.

During a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show on YouTube, the Queens native scoffed at accusations of him taking advantage of his celebrity at the expense of the youth in an attempt to line his pockets. “‘How could you do this to people in terms of taking money?’” Smith rhetorically asked while responding to the commentary surrounding the price of the camp.

“Do you have any idea who the hell you’re talking to,” the First Take host asked before listing off his charitable contributions to Winston-Salem State University, his alma mater, as well as other initiatives benefiting historically Black colleges and universities. “I am a graduate of an HBCU. I donate a minimum of $50,000 to $100,000 a year to my alma mater… minimum. Did you know that I am the ambassador for HBCU Week and I have been for years? $46 million dollars in scholarships.” The 55-year-old also noted his role in the creation of HBCU month at ESPN due to his influence and role at the network.

We aren’t going to forget about everything I have done for HBCUs pic.twitter.com/IJqauc5QC4 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 6, 2023

The Stephen A. Smith Basketball Camp is currently underway after beginning on Sunday (Aug. 6) and runs through Saturday (Aug. 12). According to IMG, the academy will be “providing a once-in-a-lifetime camp opportunity for young athletes,” per a statement on its website. “As part of the camp package, Smith will participate in several engaging opportunities with camp participants, including sharing an inspiring message to the young athletes and hosting a Q&A-format discussion. All camp participants will receive exclusively branded Stephen A. Smith Basketball Camp at IMG Academy apparel to wear for the week of camp.”

The Stephen A. Smith Basketball Camp will include attendees ranging from 10-18 years-old and will include both boys and girls. Last week, on Aug. 2, Smith posted a tweet in anticipation of the camp and announced that he and IMG Academy will host 10 free attendees from a local Boys & Girls Club in Florida.

“Almost time for camp and so excited to be working with IMG Academy to host 10 boys and girls from the nearby Boys & Girls Club of Manatee County,” the New York Times Bestseller wrote. “We hope that through this beautiful game, we inspire these kids to grow as athletes and as people! That’s what it’s all about!

