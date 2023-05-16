Stephen Jackson Calls Ja Morant A “Moron” For Flashing Gun On Instagram

Ja Morant has come under fire after video of the NBA star holding an alleged firearm went viral over the weekend. The clip, which surfaced just two months after the former Rookie of the Year was seen holding a gun in a Colorado strip club, has garnered numerous reactions weighing in on the incident. All The Smoke cohost Stephen Jackson has given his thoughts on the matter, deeming Morant’s actions moronic.

During an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, Jackson, a former NBA veteran whose own career was checkered with controversial moments, voiced his disappointment in the 23-year-old superstar. He particularly noted that he was among those who came to Morant’s defense amid the initial gun-related incident.

“I was one guy that actually went to bat for him because I’ve been a guy who thrown a lot of money at a young age and made a mistake,” the Texas native said. “All the people like me that was taking up for him that said it was a mistake, (that) he’s a young kid, we can’t go to bat for him this time. This was the dumbest thing he could’ve done. This is a moron move. His parents should be embarrassed.”

Jackson’s statements come in the wake of the Memphis Grizzlies’s suspension of Morant from all team activities. An investigation is currently pending.

Following the initial incident, which occurred in Colorado in March, the NBA champion spoke in defense of Morant’s right to bare arms, attributing his actions to youthfulness while advising him to keep more responsible people in his inner-circle.

“The only thing I would tell Ja: have the people around you, that care about you and care about your job the way you care about it,” he said at the time. “Don’t have people around you that care about your job because they care about what you gon’ do for them. Have the people around you that care about your job enough that they don’t want you to lose it.

“They don’t want to put you in a position to lose your job and everything you worked for. That’s the people that you need to have around you. Understand this Ja, don’t let nobody make you feel like the world is over. You made a mistake, bro!”

Watch Stephen Jackson’s comments on Ja Morant’s last incident below.