Stephen Jackson Threatens To Slap Skip Bayless Over Damar Hamlin Tweet

Stephen Jackson has choice words for Skip Bayless. On Monday (Dec. 2), the Big Three co-captain tweeted that he wanted to slap the sports analyst for his seemingly insensitive comments regarding Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on-field after being hit in the chest during a Monday Night Football exhibition against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The former New Jersey Nets player took to Twitter, expressed his disdain for the commentator, and insisted that this was more than a game. The outspoken podcast host added that the conversation should be focused on the 24-year-old’s life and not on the Bills’ playoff implications.

“Ima slap the sh*t outta Skip Bayless u too bold. All respect gone,” the Port Arthur, TX native began his stream of tweets aimed at the Fox Sports host. “We talking about a life. I maybe sensitive from losing my lil bro and lil sis or I may just have a heart. Smdh.”

Jackson, 44, continued, stating that this may be a matter of opinion, but he already knows there will be people defending his actions.

“Different strokes for diff folks. Might go over y’all heads. We know who gone defend him. No surprise here.”

Skip Bayless, 71, got himself in an awkward situation when he tweeted about the NFL’s desire to reschedule the game and wondered about the playoff implications the game would have. However, the sports columnist ended his tweet declaring that all of these thoughts ultimately seemed “so irrelevant” after Damar Hamlin’s collapse.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game,” the Oklahoma native said. “But how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”