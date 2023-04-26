U.S Long Jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall Stripped Of National Title After Testing Positive For Cannabis

Tara Davis of Team United States competes in the Women's Long Jump Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

U.S. long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall has been suspended for one month and stripped of her indoor national title. The 23-year-old recently tested positive for cannabis.

The announcement came via the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency on Tuesday (April 25), following the confirmation of her results from a drug test conducted in February. The record-breaking long jumper was tested after winning the indoor national championships in Albuquerque, N.M.

The USADA also confirmed that Davis-Woodhall has already served her suspension, which began on March 21. She was offered a reduced suspension due to the fact that her cannabis use had nothing to do with the competition and she participated in a substance abuse program.

Despite her compliance, Tara was still stripped of her national title. Specifically, she was “disqualified from all competitive results obtained on and subsequent to February 17, 2023 … including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes,” the USADA wrote. Davis-Woodhall has yet to make any public statements about this ruling.

This comes almost two years removed from Sha’Carri Richardson’s dismissal from the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo for testing positive for cannabis. Her ban was a hot topic in the media, continuing the conversation as to why marijuana still leads to suspensions, despite being decriminalized around the country.

The USADA echoed that sentiment, stating “USADA has advocated and will continue to advocate to WADA, the rule maker, to treat marijuana in a fairer and more effective way to identify true in-competition use.” Still, they remain bound by the World Anti-Doping Agency’s rules.