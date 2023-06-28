Tennessee State University Becomes First HBCU With Ice Hockey Program

Tennessee State University has become the first HBCU to offer an ice hockey program. According to ESPN, the historically black college announced the news during a joint press conference with the NHL’s Nashville Predators on Wednesday (June 28).

“Tennessee State University, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL), National Hockey League Players Association (NHLPA), and the Nashville Predators, invites members of the media to a press conference at Bridgestone Arena to announce a significant milestone: TSU’s groundbreaking initiative as the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to introduce ice hockey at the collegiate level,” an official press release reads.

TSU, the Preds, and the NHL’s partnership will bring forth the groundbreaking sports club, with intentions to grow the collegiate sport. Additionally, College Hockey Inc. will work in tandem with the National Hockey League to offer TSU and other colleges a feasibility study.

Apologies if this is out there but Tennessee State is holding a press conference tomorrow to announce it will be the first HBCU to introduce college hockey at its school. — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) June 28, 2023

The study intends “to see if [other colleges] are in a position to potentially add either a men’s or women’s ice hockey program or in some cases, both.” Collegiate Hockey and NHL’s study will also “concentrate on the financial impact of adding hockey” to their repertoire of sports.

“The [feasibility study] schools can account for adding scholarships internally, how much it would cost an athletics department to add a coaching staff and a support staff along with a conference assessment to determine if a team has realistic options to join a league.”

TSU’s historical addition is the latest in its partnership with the Nashville Predators. Since linking with the Central Division squad, the two entities brought forth community events such as Black History Nights and a wide range of scholarship events looking to empower minority students.