Terrell Owens Caught Knocking Out Heckler On Camera

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens stands on the field during warm ups prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Santa Clara, California.

Terrell Owens was allegedly involved in an altercation this Saturday (Nov. 26). According to footage obtained by TMZ Sports, the 48-year-old retiree was caught on camera knocking out a heckler who was harassing CVS customers.

The former NFL All-Pro wide receiver reported that he was shopping at the drug store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him to talk. From there, a second man appeared and began badgering the fan who was talking to “TO.” Witnesses told TMZ that the new fan threatened to beat both men up.

As the situation spilled outdoors, the Hall Of Famer tried to de-escalate things only to have a punch thrown at him. Owens countered with a punch of his own and knocked the heckler out clean before getting in his car and driving off.

Owens previously offered confident boasts about his fighting ability on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. When asked who he would like to engage in a one-on-one fight with, the father of four said his former teammate, quarterback Donovan McNabb.

“And I’m dead serious,” Owens said. “Shannon, I’ll knock him out.” It seems the tension stemming from their time playing on the Philadelphia Eagles together still exists for the 15-year veteran, as he stated he would blend “controlled anger” with a “fire burning inside.”

The duo came together in Philadelphia for the 2004-2005 season and made it all the way to Super Bowl XXXIX, even with Owens missing all of the playoffs due to an injury. Despite a heroic premature return to the field, the Eagles weren’t able to win the game against the New England Patriots and the charismatic receiver placed the blame on his quarterback. “[I] wasn’t the guy who got tired in the Super Bowl,” Owens said.