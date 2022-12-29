Terrell Owens Contacts Cowboys, Other NFL Teams For Possible Return

Former NFL star Terrell Owens throws a gridiron ball during a Hawthorn Hawks AFL media opportunity at Gosch's Paddock on January 30, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. The Hawks hosted former NFL star Terrell Owens who is in town for the Ultimate Aussie Super Bowl Party in Docklands.

Terrell Owens is looking to make an NFL comeback.

According to Sports Illustrated, Owens’ agent, Gregory D.L. Daniel, told the outlet that the legendary athlete has phoned the Dallas Cowboys and several other NFL teams for a possible workout.

T.O., who previously played for “America’s Team” during his stint in the NFL, explained that he is “ready to contribute” to their playoff push. Daniel also noted to the sports publication that his client was recently able to run the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds.

“We’ve been in constant communication with Jerry Jones’ office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys,” the athlete’s agent explained. “Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He’s in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean [Jackson], and he looked great. He didn’t drop a pass.”

IRVING, TX – OCTOBER 15: Wide receiver Terrell Owens #81 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his third touchdown against the Houston Texans on October 15, 2006 at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Texans 34-6. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time No. 81 expressed his desire to get back on the gridiron. In April 2022, the former star wide receiver disclosed to ESPN that he joined the Fan Controlled Football league to be closer to the sport he loved, once more.

“I’m just looking forward to the opportunity … to get out there and run around and help mentor some guys,” Owens, 49, stated. “Everything that I’ve done to make myself a Hall of Famer—I’m going to try to do my best to not only just play but help mentor those guys and help them become better at their craft.”

Interestingly enough, the Dallas Cowboys were just in the market for a marquee WR in Super Bowl Champion Odell Beckham Jr. However, negotiations fell apart, with the Cowboys landing on T.Y. Hilton, signing him on Dec. 12.