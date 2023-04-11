Texas Southern University Cheer Squad Makes History With National Competition Win

Texas Southern Tigers cheerleaders perform during the first half against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in the First Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena on March 15, 2023 in Dayton, Ohio.

The cheerleading squad at Texas State University made history at the national level with an unprecedented competition win. The TSU tiger squad won a national title at the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) College National Championship last Friday (April 7), the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to do so.

Competing in the Cheer Spirit Rally Division I category, the team opened the preliminary round with a 94.05 performance score, a 94.3 raw score, and a 23.5125 performance score. In the final round, TSU continued with a 96.1 performance score, a 96.1 raw score, and a 95.5875 event score. During the summer of 2022, the co-ed team set the foundation for the national title with a Gold bid at NCA camp, an All-American award by the mascot Tex the Tiger, second place in overall game day, and winning overall most spirited.

“When I first came to TSU, I told the team we’re going to Nationals,” expressed head coach Shontrese Comeaux. “When we earned our gold bid at NCA Camp, I told the team, ‘It’s time to go to work.’ I knew this was the year and the team to get the job done. I’m so proud of them and where we’re going to take the cheer program next.”

According to the TSU website, to qualify for tryouts, incoming students must submit a letter of acceptance while currently enrolled students must maintain a 2.5-grade point average. Each member meeting eligibility qualifies for an Academic Leadership Scholarship of $1,000 that is split into two equal payments and waives out-of-state tuition.

“Words can’t express how proud I am for our cheer team’s national championship,” detailed Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger.

“They’ve worked very hard for this moment over the past several months. To see the long hours they’ve dedicated come to fruition in the form of a national championship is amazing as I want to commend the coaching staff and team members for their efforts. This team has made history at Texas Southern and everyone apart of TSU nation is proud of their accomplishments.”

