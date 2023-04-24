The Game Loses $100K Bet To D.C. Young Fly After Gervonta Davis Fight

The Game lost a bet for $100,000 to D.C. Young Fly, and now the West Coast rapper is tight. The pair betted on the Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia exhibition ahead of fight night, with Young Fly taking to Instagram to disclose the details.

“The Game want the smoke come on wit ittt 100k,” the comedian captioned his IG post. “Tank pleaseeee braaaa jus win for US.”

“Y’all not gonna believe who just called me man,” he said in the brief clip. “He texted in my comments, but he had to call me to make sure that it’s real. Game said he wanna bet $100,000…Listen, I ain’t gonna lie. If I bet $100,000 and Tank lose I’m gonna fight Tank my goddamn self.”

Game posted an explanation of the bet on his account as well, stating that although the bet is on, he’d much rather bet on Tank. He also admitted that the bet “might not age well.”

“Just got off the phone wit DC Young Fly ….. they must be paying him real good on tour cause he just accepted my $100,000 bet on Ryan Garcia for tonite’s fight against Gervonta Davis,” he typed. “They’re both amazing fighters & you took Tank off the bat & Ryan my dawg, so we LOCKED IN !!!! Now I really would’ve rather taken Vegas money but, taking yours makes for a wayyyyyy better story !!!! But, betting against Tank is tricky af & this might not age well.”

However, after Davis secured the win on Saturday (April 22), Fly returned to social media to bask in his financial come-up. His actions then set off the rapper, who playfully venting his frustrations. “I got ya lul ass pocket change bruh,” the Drillmatic emcee typed in his IG Stories.

On Saturday (April 22), Davis and Garcia faced off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the former winning by a knockout. Early in the 7th round, the Baltimore native struck Ryan in the ribcage area, sending the California native down to the mat.

“He caught me with a good shot,” Garcia told Yahoo Sports, discussing the devastating blow. “[I will make] no excuses in here. I just couldn’t recover. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. He caught me with a good body shot. I’m not saying nothing but yeah, I couldn’t breathe. I was going to get back up but yeah, I couldn’t get back up.”