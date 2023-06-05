The Game And Dom Kennedy Partner To Help Former NBA Player Launch Unisex College Basketball League

The Game and Dom Kennedy have come together with a local Los Angeles organization to launch a unisex college basketball league.

Real Run College Basketball Summer League is being spearheaded by its founder Deanthony Langston and former Sacramento Kings player Pooh Jeter. They tapped The Game and Dom Kennedy as well as Los Angeles rappers G Perico and BlueBucksClan to help bring visibility to their efforts.

Each rapper will lead their own team and they already have a talented pool to pick from as USC Trojans star Boogie Ellis and future USC Trojan Juju Watkins have signed on to participate. The league will run from June 17 to August 13 and also offer a nine-week virtual learning program that will focus on financial literacy, mental wellness, podcasting, real estate, and more.

The Game and Dom Kennedy are working together with former NBA players and other rappers to start a new basketball league in LA ?? pic.twitter.com/60AYPptYLt — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 4, 2023

“I had this idea with the college league where I said, ‘How ’bout I add the homies from the city that’s rappers?'” Pooh Jeter told TMZ on Saturday (June 3). “So I got with Dom Kennedy, and Dom Kennedy was like, ‘Aye bro, that is fire. Let’s do it.’ And I got with G Perico. And I got with Game. I hit up my brother Sonic. I said, ‘Sonic, what Game on?’ And Game was like, ‘Just make sure my team ain’t boo boo.'”

Jeter said many of the rappers felt like it was a great idea and will be impactful in the inner city youth. Most importantly, it will benefit both men and women and teach them how to work with one another. The Game and Dom Kennedy are no strangers to working with one another, joining forces on songs like “Truly Yours,” “Gold Daytonas,” “Five Hundred Dollar Candles,” “Pharoahs,” and “You Too Much.”