Thompson Twins, Amen And Ausar, First Twins Ever Selected Top 5 In NBA Draft

Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson arrive prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Amen and Ausar Thompson have made NBA history. The twins became the first brothers to both be drafted in the top five in an NBA Draft this week.

Fittingly, the two were drafted back-to-back on Thursday (June 22). Amen, went No. 4 to the Houston Rockets and Ausar went No. 5 to the Detroit Pistons. The duo spent the past season playing in the Overtime Elite professional basketball league for 16 to 20-year-olds.

The NBA isn’t new to twins, as just this past season alone there was Brook and Robin Lopez; Marcus and Markieff Morris; Caleb and Cody Martin; and Julian and Justin Champagnie. Kris Murray, the twin brother of Sacramento Kings player Keegan Murray, was drafted No. 23 on Thursday and increased the twin presence in the league.

Amen and Ausar Thompson make history ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/VTf1rsFdWB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 23, 2023

Amen Thompson: “[Ausar Thompson] got to keep the PS5, I gotta buy me one… I’m losing everything it’s like a bad divorce.” ??pic.twitter.com/oF5luo9s4F — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 22, 2023

Amen and Ausar Thompson spoke with Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson ahead of the draft where they were asked, “This will be the first time that you have ever lived separately, so what are the key items that you’re fighting over?” Amen replied, “Ausar got to keep the PS5, I got to buy me one. I’m losing everything it’s like a bad divorce.”

Elsewhere in the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama was drafted No. 1 to the San Antonio Spurs as expected. Brandon Miller went No. 2 to the Charlotte Hornets, and Scoot Henderson went No. 3 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Fans will be able to see these players and more take the court in July for NBA Summer League, which will be aired on ESPN.