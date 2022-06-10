Tiger Woods Has Officially Reached Billionaire Status

Tiger Woods of the United States waits to tee off on the sixth tee during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tiger Woods has officially entered billionaire territory. According to a new Forbes report, the history-making golfer has accumulated an estimated net worth of at least $1 billion. The platform tracked over $1.7 billion in salary, endorsements, and other income over the course of his 27-year career. Woods now joins Lebron James and Michael Jordan as the only billionaire athletes.

The report states that less than 10% of Woods’ wealth comes from golf winnings. Instead, a majority of the 46-year-old’s wealth was built on lucrative endorsement deals with companies such as Gatorade, Monster Energy, TaylorMade, Rolex, and Nike. He also holds a real estate portfolio which includes investment property in Jupiter, Fla. He reportedly owns a slew of businesses in the U.S.

Woods has held the No. 1 spot on Forbes highest-paid athletes list for 10 consecutive years until 2012.

Tiger Woods of the USA in action during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“He hit the right time in the right sport, being an athlete with a diverse background who was approachable,” explained sports business consultant Joe Favorito. “Brands love knowing they’re getting someone who is embraced not just by the traditional but also by the casual fans.”

“[He’s] been extremely skillful in taking parts of businesses, in creating their own business, in ways that athletes before them just weren’t,” added sports agent Leigh Steinberg.

On Tuesday (June 7), Woods revealed he would not be competing in the upcoming U.S. Open. “My body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf,” he tweeted before revealing plans to compete in Ireland next month.

