Tiger Woods’ Breakup Is The Subject Of New $30M Lawsuit

Tiger Woods’ breakup from longtime girlfriend Erica Herman is the center of a $30 million lawsuit stemming from an alleged “oral tenancy agreement” between the former couple.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Herman and Woods split last fall and had been cohabitating in his Florida home for six years prior. However, she filed the hefty lawsuit for “reasonable rental value” in October 2022, claiming Woods’ trust, Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust, violated the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act by breaking their oral tenancy agreement.

The alleged agreement stipulated Herman would continue to live in the residence for five years post-breakup. People reported she is additionally suing for “consequential monetary damages, injunctive relief, and attorneys’ fees.” In a December 2022 motion, though, Woods and his legal team claim no agreement has ever existed and requested the court dismiss her complaint with prejudice, CNN adds.

As of June 2022, Woods was declared to have an estimated net worth of $1 billion.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL – MARCH 09: Tiger Woods poses with his daughter, Sam, son, Charlie and girlfriend Erica Herman after the World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony prior to THE PLAYERS Championship at PGA TOUR Global Home on March 9, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Following their separation, Herman alleged she was told to pack for a “short vacation,” but was told she was, in fact, locked out of their home after arriving to the airport. She also claimed her belongings and $40,000 in cash she had at the home were “confiscated.”

Separately, Herman asked a judge to intervene regarding the non-disclosure agreement she was allegedly forced to sign at the start of their relationship in 2017. She claims he—by way of his trust—had been attempting to “aggressively” enforce the NDA to prevent her from publicly speaking out about their relationship. She used President Biden’s Speak Out Act to have a judge declare the contract as unenforceable.

The law states that NDAs cannot be enforced when they are agreed to prior to disputes focused on allegations of “sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal, or state law.” Herman, however, has not filed sexual assault or harassment claims against the pro-golfer.