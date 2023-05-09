Tiger Woods Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Ex-Girlfriend

The legal drama between Tiger Woods and his former girlfriend has taken yet another twist, as the iconic golfer has now been accused of sexual harassment and pressuring the alleged victim into signing a Non-Disclosure Agreement.

On Friday (May 5), Erica Herman, the golf star’s ex, stated that she had been sexually harassed by Woods while working at his restaurant, The Woods Jupiter, prior to entering a relationship with him. Per TMZ, she also claimed she only agreed to the NDA, which was signed in 2017, while under the threat of being fired from her job.

Transcripts of an email conversation between Herman and Chris Hubman, the restaurant’s chief financial officer, have been released and were sent in the days prior to Herman signing the NDA. In the email, the alleged victim voiced her hesitancy to sign the document due to it potentially affecting her career if she and the World Golf Hall of Fame inductee were to ever split.

Erica Herman and Tiger Woods look on prior to the Women’s Singles Second Round match between Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Serena Williams of the United States on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

“My only concern is if by chance TW does something that brings our relationship to an end, do I automatically loose (sic) my job?” she asked Hubman. “I don’t have any problems with what’s in the document because I wouldn’t go public or use anything I know to hurt him or the kids but with my whole life in his hands now I would want to have some kind of control over my future in the business. If something happened 5-10 years down the road I don’t want to be in my 40’s heartbroken and jobless. Thoughts?”

Hubman responded to Herman’s email the following day, voicing his belief that the NDA had no bearing on her job and that the couple’s romantic affairs were separate from business.

“In my mind, your employment by The Woods Jupiter and your personal relationship with TW are two separate items,” Hubman wrote. “I don’t think the end of one automatically impacts the other…although I admit it could be complicated. It will most likely depend on the terms, condition or reason for the relationship ending. The NDA doesn’t address the terms of your TWJ employment…only the dissemination and control of information that you become privy to as a result of your personal and professional relationship with TW.”

Herman responded that she understood Hubman’s assessment of the matter and would sign the NDA shortly after.

Playing Captain Tiger Woods of the United States team and girlfriend Erica Herman look on during Saturday four-ball matches on day three of the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Course on December 14, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Herman claims that the NDA contributed to the sexual harassment she was subjected to during their relationship, given she was under the threat of legal action if she disclosed any information regarding Woods and his private life. The plaintiff also points to Woods’ decision to kick her out of his home in 2022 as a form of sexual harassment. “The landlord made the availability of her housing conditional on her having sexual relationship with a co-tenant,” documents related to the suit read. “That conduct amounts to sexual harassment under federal and Florida fair housing laws.”

In March 2023, Herman claimed Woods kicked her out of the home they had shared for six years. She said he had tricked her into believing she was going on a vacation, only to be informed that she had been “locked out” of the home and was told by a driver not to return. Herman, who has filed suit against Woods, is seeking $30 million in damages.