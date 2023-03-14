Tiger Woods Denounces “Jilted” Ex Erica Herman In “Meritless” Legal Battle

After being sued for $30 million by Erica Herman following their breakup, Tiger Woods claims she is simply a “jilted ex-girlfriend.”

In conjunction with her lawsuit, Herman requested a judge nullify their non-disclosure agreement on March 8, citing two federal laws, including the Speak Out Act, as part of her argument. NDAs can be deemed invalid if sexual harassment and sexual assault claims arise.

By Monday, according to Page Six, Woods claimed he never committed any sexual misconduct, thus denouncing Herman’s right to invoke that law. He later noted that in her initial filing where she stated he violated their “oral tenancy agreement,” she checked “No” when asked if “this case involve allegations of sexual abuse.”

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman, December 5, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the billionaire alleged Herman is using federal law to go against the required private arbitration as stipulated by the NDA. In court documents obtained by the outlet, the 47-year-old stated, “Ms. Herman’s position is utterly meritless. It is a transparent abuse of the judicial process that undermines the purpose of the federal statute and those whom the statute seeks to protect.”

Furthermore, she has never publicly accused her ex of sexual assault. Aside from requesting she abide by the arbitration arrangements, Woods claims he provided Herman with “lodging and financial support” following their breakup, but didn’t confirm her original allegation that she was allowed to remain in the home for five years when the relationship ended.

Overall, Herman noted that whether the NDA can be enforced or not, she still can speak out regarding her “own experiences,” the “experiences of her family members,” and information obtained by those not protected by the NDA, as well as being able to respond to statements Woods had “made or published about her.”