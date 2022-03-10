Tiger Woods Inducted Into World Golf Hall Of Fame

Tiger Woods was officially inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday (March 9). The institution announced Woods as part of its Class of 2021 in March 2020. In December of 2020, it was revealed the 2021 honorees would be recognized as the Class of 2022 and celebrated during this year’s player’s championship week. The delay was caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tiger has done more for the game of golf than anyone ever thought possible, and his historic feats on the course are only one aspect of his impact,” PGA TOUR Commissioner and World Golf Foundation Board Chairman Jay Monahan expressed in a press release at the time. “His imprint on the game is immeasurable, and his unparalleled legacy is one we look forward to celebrating as he’s inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame next year.”

Inductee Tiger Woods speaks during the 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction at the PGA TOUR Global Home on March 09, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

When accepting the honor, Woods thanked his family and remembered the sacrifices his parents made during his youth. ESPN reported he opened up about being denied entrance to all-white country club clubhouses and his mother and father taking out a second mortgage to pay for his travel expenses.

Woods explained his parents “instilled in me this work ethic to fight for what I believe in, chase after my dreams, nothing’s ever going to be given to you, everything’s going to be earned.”

“If you don’t go out there and put in the work, you don’t go out and put in the effort, one, you’re not going to get the results, but two, and more importantly, you don’t deserve it,” he continued. “You need to earn it.” The 46-year-old athlete was inducted by his 14-year-old daughter, Sam.

“About a year ago you were stuck in a hospital bed at one of your ultimate lows and one of the scariest moments of your life and ours. We didn’t know if you’d come home with two legs or not. Now, not only are you about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you’re standing here on your own two feet,” she shared.

View Tiger Woods’ acceptance speech below.