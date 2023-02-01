Tom Brady Officially Announces NFL Retirement



Tom Brady has officially retired from the National Football League after 23 seasons.

The quarterback — often referred to as the GOAT — took to Instagram on Wednesday (Feb. 1) to relay his news to his fans. Brady, 45, can be seen in the video looking saddened by his revelation, but ultimately decided he had to hang up his helmet “for good.” Tom’s speech also referenced his premature retirement announcement that arrived on Feb. 1, 2022.

“Good morning, guys,” Brady expressed. “I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring … for good,” Brady articulated to the camera. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record, and I’d let you guys know first. It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

“So I really thank you guys so much. To every single one of you for supporting me: My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

According to ESPN, the San Mateo, Calif. -native told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers his decision to walk away from the game at 6 AM EST on Wednesday.

Tom Brady informed Bucs today at 6 am he’d be retiring. One aspect I’d been mentioning for a bit now: Brady for months implied to many close to him that it was going to be either a return to Tampa or retirement. Tough for many to believe, including those close, but he meant it. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) February 1, 2023

TB12, née Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr., was drafted from the Michigan Wolverines by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady was picked No.199 overall in round 6, sitting behind Drew Bledsoe for his first season in the league.

During the 2001 season, Bledsoe was injured as he attempted to scramble out of the pocket for a first down. Thomas was slung into the game for the opportunity of a lifetime. And his legend grew from that point forward, snagging six Super Bowls with the Patriots during his time in Boston.

On Mar. 20, 2020, the decorated QB then joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won one SB with the NFC South team. He leaves the game as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards with 89,214 yards and 649 touchdown passes. Additionally, 12 is the only player to win more than five Super Bowls in the history of the sport and has been named Super Bowl MVP five times.

In his retirement, the GOAT’s options are plentiful, with FOX Sports offering and signing the champion in the Summer of 2022. As an analyst for the network, the former athlete would pocket a 10-year, $375 million contract, the New York Post reported.