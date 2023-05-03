Tori Bowie, Olympic Medalist, Dead At 32

Tori Bowie of the United States celebrates winning gold in the Women's 100 Metres Final during day three of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 at The London Stadium on August 6, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.

Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist and member of the USA Track and Field team, has died at the age of 32. The news was announced by her management company on social media on Wednesday (May 3.)

“We’re devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister,” read a statement. “Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

USA Track and Field also issued a statement on the loss.

Tori Bowie attends SI Fashionable 50 Event on July 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

“USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion. Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed,” expressed the organization.

According to the USATF official website, Bowie was a Mississippi native who won gold in the 4x100m relay, with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix, and English Gardner at the 2016 Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro. Additionally, she took home silver in the 100m, and bronze in the 200m.

Tori Bowie of the United States competes in the Women’s Long Jump final during day ten of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IAAF

After winning state crowns in high school, the athlete went on to make waves at the collegiate level, winning the NCAA indoor and outdoor titles in the long jump as a junior at the University of Southern Mississippi in 2011. Bowie continued to win silver in the long jump at the NCAA outdoor meet in 2012 and was also a national qualifier in the 100m.

In her time at Southern Miss., Bowie became the first NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field National Champion (male or female) in the school’s history. Being named the C-USA student-athlete of the year in 2011, she is only the second C-USA student-athlete to win a national crown in the long jump.

Tori Bowie of the United States competes in the Women’s 100m heats during day two of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images for IAAF

As her sprinting skills evolved, Bowie went on to win international races, including 2014 Diamond League wins in Rome and Monaco. Bowie’s resume includes her first USATF national gold in 2015 with a victory at 100m, winning the USATF 100m title in 2017 and taking gold at the World Championships in London, and more.

2019 stands as her final year of major international competition, where she placed fourth in the long jump podium at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Where's an interview of Tori Bowie after winning the gold medal in the 100m at the 2017 World Championship in London ?? pic.twitter.com/QkZkVnWMx9 — Kadeem Barrett (@KadeemBarrett11) May 3, 2023

Outside of sports, Bowie worked as a fashion model, walking the catwalk during Paris Fashion Week in 2019 for Y-3, a collaboration label between her athletic sponsor, adidas, and Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto. She also served in Valentino’s 2018 Resort campaign and did work with Stella McCartney.

VIBE sends our condolences to the family, friends, fans, and teammates of Tori Bowie.