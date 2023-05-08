Vida Blue, 3-Time MLB World Series Champion, Dead At 73

Pitcher Vida Blue #35 of the Oakland Athletics during a circa late 1960's Major League Baseball game. Blue played for the Athletics from 1969-77.

Vida Blue, the youngest MVP in MLB history, has died at 73. The Oakland Athletics announced the news on Sunday (May 8) and paid their respects to the 3-time World Series champion.

“There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue,” the statement read. “He was a three-time champion, an MVP, a six-time All-Star, a Cy Young Award winner, and an Oakland A’s Hall of Famer. Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this arduous time.”

Blue, was drafted by the Kansas City A’s in the 1967 MLB Draft’s second round. Plucked right out of De Soto High School in Louisiana, Vida debuted on the field when he was 19 in 1969—the franchise’s second year after relocating to Oakland.

The pitcher became the youngest MVP and AL Cy Young winner in MLB history in 1971, reaching 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA and 301 strikeouts throughout 312 innings. Additionally, he helped the Athletics snag a three-peat, winning three successive World Series from 1972-74.

Blue garnered three All-Star selections during his time with the San Francisco Giants and two with the A’s. With the five All-Star selections, he became the first pitcher to start in the All-Star exhibition for both the AL and NL leagues.

The acclaimed pitcher’s career would hit a roadblock in the ’80s after he served a short prison stint “for attempting to purchase cocaine and was suspended from baseball,” according to MLB.com.

As a result, Blue wound up missing the 1984 MLB season. After his return, he bounced from the Giants and back to the A’s before retiring in February 1987.

VIBE sends our condolences to the family, friends, fans, and teammates of Vida Blue.