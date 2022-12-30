Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

The World Boxing Council Creates Transgender League Due To Safety Concerns

"We will not allow — ever — a transgender born a man to fight a woman, who was born a woman."

Mauricio Sulaiman holding up specially made WBC belt, wearing a grey suit and blue button down shirt.
World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman holds up a specially made WBC belt for the Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte fight during an open workout at BOXPARK Wembley, London. Picture date: Tuesday April 19, 2022. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

The World Boxing Council has announced that they are creating separate categories for transgender fighters. The goal is to ensure the safety of those individuals looking to compete under their jurisdiction.

The announcement was made on Thursday (Dec. 29) by WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman via an interview with The Telegraph. “We will not allow — ever — a transgender born a man to fight a woman, who was born a woman,” the 53-year-old said.

The plan is to organize transgender fighters based on an “at birth” rule, meaning that a trans female fighter born a man will only be allowed to box against other trans fighters that were born as men. The same rule will apply to trans male fighters born as women.

“It is the time to do this, and we are doing this because of safety and inclusion,” Sulaiman added. It is a progressive decision for one of the sport’s four major organizations. There should be no grey area around this, and we want to go into it with transparency and the correct decisions.”

Dwayne Wade and Zaya Wade on red carpet.
Related Story

Dwyane Wade's Ex Accuses Baller Of Possibly Exploiting Trans Daughter For Profit

He also stated the WBC will put out a “global call” in 2023 for all who are interested in participating within these categories, as, at the time of the interview, he was not certain how many trans fighters would prefer this delineation.

The timing of this decision is salient, following controversies in other sports such as record-breaking swimmer Lia Thomas who was cited as having an “unfair advantage” competing amongst other women when she was born male. Caitlyn Jenner, a transgender activist, called Thomas’ active participation in the women’s division “one of the worst things to happen to the trans community.”

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad